Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Download Festival was cancelled as a result of coronavirus

Download will be transformed into a "virtual festival" after the three-day event was cancelled due to coronavirus.

The rock festival, held each year at Donington Park race course in Leicestershire, was due to take place from 12 to 14 June.

But organisers will now stream music, interviews, and unseen performances on those dates instead.

It is hoped it will bring the experience of the festival "direct to your living rooms".

Organisers said a full line up is yet to be announced, but some of the acts that were due to perform this year will be featured.

Iron Maiden, Kiss, and System of A Down were all due to headline this year.

Download will return in 2021, but Download Festival TV will be streamed on the intended dates of this year's event.

A spokesperson said they hoped it would allow rock fans to recreate "the best weekend of the summer in the safety and comfort of your own home".

Fans are being asked to pitch tents in their gardens and send pictures of their virtual festival experience, but have been reminded to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Iron Maiden were one of the acts that were due to headline the three-day festival

Organisers added: "We encourage you to rock out over video chat with your festival pals."

It will be streamed across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube.

