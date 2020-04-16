Image copyright Google Image caption Police discovered a man's body in a flat in Heathcott Road, Leicester

A 49-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a body was found in a flat.

Police went to a property in Heathcott Road, Leicester, on Tuesday after concerns were raised about the welfare of a 50-year-old man in the flat.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at about 17:25 BST, and a post-mortem examination has taken place.

Police remain at the scene and the suspect, who is in police custody, is being questioned by detectives.

