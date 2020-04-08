Image copyright Craig Lashford Image caption The fire is at a storage facility near Melton Mowbray

A large fire at business park has sent clouds of black smoke into the skies above Leicestershire - visible from several miles away.

Fire crews said plastic and insulation were ablaze at a storage facility at Asfordby Business Park, near Melton Mowbray.

It is near the scene of another big fire at the weekend.

Firefighters from Leicestershire and Nottinghamshire are at the scene.

Emergency services advised residents of Asfordby and Melton Mowbray to keep their doors and windows closed.

The MP for Rutland and Melton has offered support to anyone involved.

