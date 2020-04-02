Coronavirus: Next puts HQ and warehouses up for sale
British retailer Next has put its headquarters and half its warehouses up for sale in a bid to secure its future during the coronavirus outbreak.
The firm has appointed two agents to sell its head office at Enderby in Leicestershire and three of its warehouses in West Yorkshire.
It hopes the sales will raise up to £100m after stores, warehouses and the website were closed amid the pandemic.
It said they were taking "all the measures" to protect the business.
Chief executive of the firm Lord Wolfson said this would "secure the cash resources of the business" for the future.
"We have modelled the effects of differing levels of sales declines along with all the measures we can take to ensure that the company remains within its bond and bank facilities," Lord Wolfson said.
"Our industry is facing a crisis that is unprecedented in living memory, but we believe our balance sheet and margins mean that we can weather the storm.
"The crisis will pass at some point. At that time it will be the work we do to move the business forward that will determine our future success."
Last week the firm closed its warehouses and online operations after staff raised concerns about their safety during the current climate.
