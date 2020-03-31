Coronavirus: Volunteer's car damaged twice in days

Image copyright Helen Crouch Image caption Helen Crouch's car had broken down on Main Street before it was damaged

The founder of a coronavirus help group has vowed to carry on despite vandals damaging her car twice in 48 hours.

Helen Crouch, 41, returned to her broken-down vehicle in Main Street, Thornton, Leicestershire, to find all four tyres slashed on Sunday.

The next evening, she was told the car had been targeted again - its windows smashed and paintwork scratched.

Ms Crouch, from Bagworth, said she felt "let down" and "shook up", but would continue to help the community.

Ms Crouch set up a team two weeks ago to help villagers during the coronavirus outbreak.

She helps residents by delivering food and prescriptions as well as offering on-the-phone support.

Her car had broken down on Main Street before 19:00 GMT on Saturday. She returned at 12:00 BST on Sunday to find all four tyres slashed.

Image copyright Helen Crouch Image caption Ms Crouch's tyres were slashed between Saturday night and midday on Sunday

Before she could change the tyres, she was alerted at about 22:45 BST on Monday about the most recent damage.

"First the tyres, now this, I haven't got my head around it," she said.

"I'm tired, fed up and of course upset and the car's a write-off, but I need to carry on.

"We must carry on because we have people relying on us. I'm not going to let this stop me."

After the first attack, an online fundraising page was set up to replace Ms Crouch's tyres and raise money for the Bagworth, Thornton and Stanton coronavirus response team, raising more than £2,280.

Leicestershire Police said it had received a report a car had been "damaged by another vehicle and deliberately scratched".

It has urged anyone with information about the damage to contact the force on 101.

Image copyright Helen Crouch Image caption The 41-year-old said the repeat vandalism was not going to stop her from helping the community

