Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Joshua Taylor died after being stabbed in Hinckley

A 17-year-old boy who killed his friend after a row over a Bluetooth speaker has been jailed for eight-and-a half-years.

Dylan West stabbed Joshua Taylor, 18, in Sword Drive, Hinckley, Leicestershire, on 7 October last year.

Leicester Crown Court heard that West was "fuelled by alcohol" and "seeking revenge" when he grabbed two knives from his home in Bonneville Road.

He was found not guilty of murder, but convicted of manslaughter by a jury.

The sentencing judge lifted an ordered protecting West's anonymity.

Vanessa Marshall QC, prosecuting, told the court Mr Taylor and West had been drinking at Richmond Park with friends on the night of 6 October.

There was then an argument over who could use a Bluetooth speaker.

She said: "[West] then became angry and dropped the speaker on the ground, which understandably you might think infuriated Josh."

West returned to his home in Bonneville Road and armed himself with two knives.

Image copyright Leicester Media Online Image caption West stabbed Joshua Taylor with "one punch to the chest", the court heard

CCTV footage from his camera doorbell captured the moment he left the house and shouted out for Mr Taylor.

West said in a police interview that he was threatened earlier in the evening by Mr Taylor with a flick knife that looked like a grenade.

The moment that he killed 18-year-old Mr Taylor with "one punch into the chest" with a knife was captured by an off-duty police officer.

PC Alexander Wood heard shouting close to his home, and began filming Mr Taylor, West, and a friend, with his phone before calling police.

West then went home before trying to dispose of the murder weapon under a neighbour's car, which was recovered by investigating officers.

During the trial he said: "I feel guilty every day. I think back at it, I think what I could've done differently."

