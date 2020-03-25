Coronavirus: Drunk man held after 'coughing at security guard'
A drunk man has been arrested after allegedly coughing in a security guard's face to "cause panic" after a shop refused to serve him.
Leicestershire Police said the man coughed at the guard at about 10:00 GMT on Wednesday in a shop in Belgrave Gate, Leicester.
The 55-year-old was "promptly educated with a set of handcuffs", according to the force.
He remains in custody after being held on suspicion of a public order offence.
