A man has died at a nightclub in a town in Leicestershire.

Emergency services arrived at the venue in Belvoir Road, Coalville, following a report that a man had taken ill at about 01:20 GMT.

He died at the scene and Leicestershire Police said his death was being treated as unexplained.

A force spokeswoman said a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession of a class A drug and remains in police custody.

