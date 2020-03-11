Image caption All the victims reported the burglar was wearing a high-visibility jacket and had his face covered, police said

An elderly man has been stabbed with a screwdriver by a man who pretended to be a police officer.

Leicestershire Police said the suspect attacked the man in his 80s after forcing his way inside a property having identified himself as an officer in Loughborough on Tuesday.

The victim was left with minor injuries in the first of four burglaries within two hours, the force added.

Police believe the "same person or people" are responsible.

Officers were called to Kirkstone Drive in Loughborough at about 19:00 GMT.

A woman in her 70s was also assaulted before the suspect took jewellery and left.

About an hour later, police were called to a report of a burglary in Chadwick Walk, Leicester.

The force said a man knocked on the door, pushed past a woman in her 70s and stole jewellery, cash and a mobile phone.

The third burglary happened just before 20:30 GMT on Mill Hill Lane in the city.

Police said a woman in her 70s was pushed to the floor by a man claiming to be an officer. Money and jewellery was stolen by the burglar before he left.

About 15 minutes later, a man visited an address on Stainmore Drive, Narborough, and pretended to be a police officer, but left after the owners became suspicious and called police.

Det Sgt Scott Cairns said: "At this time, we're linking each of the incidents as in all reports the suspect told the victims he was a police officer.

"We think the same person or people are responsible for each incident.

"In each report, the man as wearing a high-visibility jacket and had their face covered."

