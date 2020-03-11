Image copyright Derbyshire Police Image caption Jason Lawrance had sex with the woman twice after meeting her through a dating website

A man found guilty of rape after lying about having had a vasectomy has been given permission by a judge to appeal against his convictions.

Jason Lawrance's case was thought to be the first of its kind and could have wider implications.

A woman had consented to twice having sex with him, but a jury found the consent she gave was negated because he deceived her with his vasectomy lie.

She became pregnant because of the lie and had an abortion.

Lawrance is a serial rapist who has attacked numerous women, but his legal team is only appealing against the two convictions in relation to his vasectomy deceit.

Shaun Draycott, his solicitor, said: "We are delighted by the decision to grant permission to appeal in this case.

"Whilst the decision is obviously important to Mr Lawrance, the case also raises a significant issue of public interest and importance and we look forward to it being considered by the Court of Appeal later this year."

The Court of Appeal Criminal Division confirmed that leave to appeal had been granted, but said the case had not yet been listed for a specific date.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Convicted rapist Jason Lawrance was an amateur boxer

Lawrance, originally from Leicestershire, was given a life sentence in 2016 for raping five women, attempting to rape one woman, and sexually assaulting another.

Now 54, he went on trial again in July accused of raping and sexually assaulting six more women, including the woman he deceived about having had a vasectomy.

He was convicted of five charges of rape, one charge of sexual assault and a further charge of assault by penetration. He was found not guilty of two charges of rape.