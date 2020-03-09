Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The RSCPA inspector who found the dog said it appeared someone "decided to simply throw her away like rubbish"

A starving dog abandoned in a crate on the side of a road was in so much pain she had to be put down, the RSPCA said.

Inspector Ann Bennett found the shar pei collapsed in the crate near the flagpole at the Naseby Battlefield site in Leicestershire on 27 February.

The dog was taken for treatment but found to be "severely underweight", unable to walk and had lost much of her fur due to an untreated skin condition.

The charity believes she may have been used for breeding.

The RSPCA said the dog "yelped in pain" as a vet tried to treat her and it was decided she should be put to sleep to "end her suffering".

Image copyright RSPCA Image caption The shar pei dog had an untreated skin infection, meaning she had lost about 50% of her fur

Ms Bennett, who went out to pick her up after she was found by a passing motorist, said it looked like someone decided to "throw her away like rubbish" rather than get help.

"There were clear signs she had been used for breeding," she added. "So it is almost as if she had served her useful purpose and was no longer required.

"She must have been suffering. To just leave her in a crate at such a remote location is a callous act."

Ms Bennett believes the dog would have been taken to where she was found near Prince Rupert's Viewpoint in Clipston Road by car.

She has appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

