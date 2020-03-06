Image copyright Matthew Andrews Image caption The works include a display of interactive dangling trainers

Leicester is being lit up with a series of illuminated artworks as part of a new international festival.

Light Up Leicester, which runs until Sunday, involves seven large-scale works that include a variety of sensors that react to sound or temperature.

While four of the works have already been displayed elsewhere in the UK, three will be shown for the first time.

Deputy city mayor Piara Singh Clair said the festival would "transform" the city's night-time ambience.

Image copyright Squidsoup Image caption Leicester City Council said the festival will transform the city's nightlife

"Each of the pieces will encourage people to interact with them - and each of these illuminated works will help transform the night-time ambience in Leicester city centre during the festival," he said.

The works will include Shadowdance, which will turn people's shadows into gigantic silhouettes, Unexpected Connection - an interactive LED tunnel - and Shoefiti, a display of dangling LED trainers.

Although the works have been displayed separately before - in cities including New York, London and Durham - it is the first time they have been brought together.

The festival is supported by Arts Council England and the city's Business Improvement District (BID).

Simon Jenner, director of Leicester's BID, said: "It's incredibly exciting to bring this festival to the city.

"This is the first event of its kind in Leicester, and we're looking forward to welcoming thousands of visitors to spend time in the city."

