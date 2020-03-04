Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Joshua Taylor died after being stabbed in Hinckley

Jurors have been shown footage of the moment a 17-year-old boy fatally stabbed his friend.

The teenager denies murdering Joshua Taylor, 18, after the pair argued over a Bluetooth speaker.

Jurors at Leicester Crown Court saw video recorded by an off-duty police officer which appeared to show the boy thrusting a knife at Mr Taylor.

The defendant, who cannot be named, also denies two counts of possessing a bladed article.

Prosecutor Vanessa Marshall QC told the court how PC Alexander Wood heard shouting on the streets near his home in Hinckley.

Mr Wood ran to Sword Drive, and began filming Mr Taylor and the defendant before calling police.

Ms Marshall said the footage showed the defendant throwing "one punch" with a long knife into Mr Taylor's chest.

Mr Wood joined another off-duty officer who was delivering first aid to Mr Taylor, the court heard.

An ambulance arrived and Mr Taylor was confirmed dead at 01.25 GMT on 7 October.

Image copyright Leicester Media Online Image caption Two off-duty police officers administered CPR to Mr Taylor before an ambulance arrived at the scene

Mr Taylor's DNA was found on a small kitchen knife found near the scene, Ms Marshall said.

In a police interview, the defendant said he ran home after Mr Taylor had threatened to kill him while brandishing a flick knife that looked like a grenade.

When he wanted to "go outside for a joint", the court heard, he armed himself with a knife for protection.

He told officers he "freaked out" when Mr Taylor charged at him.

"[He said he] barely touched him and Josh just ran into the knife," Ms Marshall said.

But an autopsy said the weapon was "thrust into the chest with sufficient force for the blade to penetrate the sternum".

The trial continues.

