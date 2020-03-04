Image caption Stefan Pakeerah was murdered in 2004 aged 14

The stepsister of a murdered teenager said she feels she has "let him down" after an attempt to stop his killer being released from prison failed.

Warren Leblanc was jailed in 2004 for attacking Stefan Pakeerah with a knife and claw hammer at a park in Leicester.

Earlier this year Leblanc's application to be released from prison on licence was approved by the Parole Board.

Stefan's family appealed the decision but have been told they do not meet the criteria for a reconsideration.

Jess Peck, Stefan's stepsister, said: "You kind of feel like you've let him down.

"I know that's a silly feeling because we have done everything that we can do but you've not got the answers that you wanted for him."

A letter to the family from Her Majesty's Prison & Probation Service explained a reconsideration wasn't possible because there was not a case to suggest the decision was "irrational" or "procedurally unfair".

The letter added: "Leblanc has engaged in victim awareness programmes and has expressed remorse for the crime he has committed.

"There is evidence that he understands the impact his actions have had on you and your family within the dossier and the full decision letter."

Image caption Jess Peck feels like she's "let down" her stepbrother by failing to stop the release of his killer

In February 2004, Leblanc, of Braunstone Frith, Leicester, persuaded Stefan to go to nearby Stoke Woods Park - known locally as The Dumps - to meet some girls.

Leblanc, who was 17 years old, then attacked the 14-year-old and was found covered in blood by two police officers.

Ms Peck said the family had now run out of legal steps it can take to stop Leblanc being released.

She said her stepfather Patrick Pakeerah is "hopeful" that one day they will get the answers they need from Leblanc that will give them some closure.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.