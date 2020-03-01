Man in Leicester dies after suspected hit and run crash
A man has died after being involved in a suspected hit and run.
He was on foot when he was hit by a Toyota Yaris in Aylestone Road, Leicester, at about 20:50 GMT on Saturday.
The driver did not stop at the scene and the man later died in hospital.
Leicestershire Police said it had arrested a 19-year-old man on suspicion of causing death by careless driving. Officers are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
The 19-year-old was also arrested on suspicion of failing to stop following an injury in a road traffic collision.
