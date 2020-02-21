Image copyright Leicester Media Online Image caption Two armed response cars crashed when attending reports of the shotting on Sunday evening

A 22-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of attempted murder and firearms offences, after two men were injured in a shooting on Sunday.

Leicestershire Police were called to Enderby on Sunday at 19:45 GMT after reports of "vehicles racing".

A man in his 50s and another in his 20s were taken to hospital with serious injuries, but have been discharged.

A 15-year-old was also arrested but has been released under investigation.

The suspect, from Leicester, remains in police custody and is being questioned by detectives.

While responding to the incident, two armed response cars crashed, injuring four officers.

On Sunday it was reported cars were racing in the Blaby Road and Ashton Drive area, and "a number of men in some of the vehicles were in possession of guns".

Three of them were taken to hospital but have since been discharged.

Police later located a silver Mitsubishi which had been damaged by gunshots.

They are also looking for a silver Audi and two dark-coloured BMWs, thought to be involved in the incident.

