Image caption James and Lorraine Warren have lived on the houseboat at Pillings Lock Marina for 10 years

A couple say they have been left homeless after their houseboat tipped over when water levels rose sharply.

Lorraine Warren said she and her dog were forced to flee the vessel when it titled in Pillings Lock Marina in Quorn, near Loughborough, on Monday.

The privately-owned marina said it "had no prior warning" the water levels would rise.

The Canal and River Trust said the paddles had been opened a week before the houseboat started to capsize.

Image caption Mrs Warren was on board with her dog George when the boat flooded

Mrs Warren said opening the gates caused the water to rise sharply while the boat's moorings were tightened.

Her husband, James Warren, said: "As the water came through the front door, the whole thing tilted, started to flood and there was no way back."

According to the Environment Agency there was an 80cm increase in Pillings Lock's water levels overnight on Monday.

Marina director Gianna Brunetti said she was "very saddened" by what had happened to the Warrens, who had not renewed their insurance, but said the marina could not "control water levels".

She added: "The Marina office and residents had no prior warning of a water level rise."

Image caption Mrs Warren said she had to "get out as quick as possible"

A Canal and River Trust spokesman said it has no jurisdiction over private marinas.

He said: "The paddles had been opened at Pillings more than a week before this incident took place.

"When the paddles were opened flood boards were updated at the lock advising boaters of the actions they should take in flood conditions."

He added the trust does not have the ability to contact individual boaters and there are markers on lock gates to show when a river is in flood.

Image copyright Lorraine Warren Image caption The pair built their houseboat when they got married

