Image copyright Leicester Media Image caption The armed response cars were heading to the scene of a shooting when they crashed

Four police officers were injured in a crash while responding to reports of a shooting.

Two armed response cars were involved in the crash on Sunday while officers made their way to the scene in Enderby, Leicestershire Police said.

No other vehicles were involved, the force added.

Three of the officers were taken to hospital and have since been discharged. The fourth officer did not require hospital treatment.

All of the officers' injuries are not believed to be life-threatening or life-changing, police said.

Image copyright Leicester Media Image caption Three of the police officers involved were taken to hospital but have since been discharged

The force said two men were hurt in the shooting officers were responding to.

A man in his 50s and another in his 20s were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life-threatening.

