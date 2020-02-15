Explosion after Leicester magnet fishers report grenade find
Bomb disposal experts have carried out a controlled explosion after magnet fishers reported finding a grenade.
The item was found in the canal near Western Boulevard in Leicester just after 11:00 GMT on Saturday.
The Explosives Ordnance Disposal team took the item to a field near Leicestershire Police headquarters in Enderby where it was exploded.
The item has now been deemed safe and a police cordon around the area where it was found has now been removed.
Police have not said if the item found was confirmed to be a grenade. Three hand grenades were found by magnet fishers in the area last year.
Read more: The hidden dangers of magnet fishing
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.