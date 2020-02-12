Image caption Restaurant staff locked the doors to stop Alysah Samuel from leaving

A man has admitted stabbing his estranged wife's new boyfriend at a Nando's restaurant.

Police said Alysah Samuel, 22, met his estranged wife at a branch in Leicester on 4 January but when conversations became difficult, her new boyfriend arrived.

Samuel made a verbal threat before stabbing him in the arm and chest.

At Leicester Crown Court on Tuesday, he admitted wounding with intent and possession of a bladed article.

Leicestershire Police said the pair met at the Nando's near Highcross Shopping Centre but soon after, Samuel's wife sent a message to a friend asking for help.

The message was passed on to her new boyfriend, who arrived at the restaurant at about 22:00 GMT.

After the victim, who is also 22 years old, was stabbed, restaurant staff locked the doors to stop Samuel from leaving.

Samuel, of Gresley Close, Leicester, attempted to leave through another exit but was arrested by police officers.

His black flick knife was later found in the rear service yard.

Det Con Louise Osborne said the victim was lucky not to have been more seriously injured as the knife caused an arterial bleed.

"There is the possibility that without the excellent first aid and assistance he received at the scene by members of the public and the police officers, he may not have survived," she added.

Samuel is due to be sentenced at Leicester Crown Court on 24 February.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.