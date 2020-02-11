Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Duke of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Prince of Wales arrive at the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre

The Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, along with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, have carried out a joint tour of the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre (DMRC).

The rare joint engagement saw the four royals meet patients during the visit to the £300m centre in Nottinghamshire.

The facility, which helps military amputees, opened at Stanford Hall near Loughborough, in 2018.

Prince Charles and Camilla will also visit Leicester city centre.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The Duchess of Cambridge arrives at the Defence Medical Rehabilitation Centre

The DMRC, which replaced Headley Court in Surrey, first began admitting patients suffering from battlefield, neurological or other injuries and illnesses in October 2018.

There are also proposals for a NHS facility to be included at the site.

Prince William, who was patron of the DNRC appeal, attended the official handover of the centre to the nation in June 2018.

Prince Charles and Camilla will later visit Leicester to meet stallholders and members of a local women's charity before unveiling a commemorative plaque in the newly named Green Dragon Square.

