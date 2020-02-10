Image copyright CTT Image caption The roof kept the church weatherproof while funds for repairs were found

A Grade I listed church in Leicestershire is facing a large repair bill after part of its roof was blown off in Storm Ciara.

The damage at St Michael and All Angels, in Edmondthorpe, was discovered on Sunday after a night of high winds.

The section of roof lost was itself a repair to damage caused four years ago by lead thieves.

The Churches Conservation Trust said it was still assessing rain damage to the church organ and other fittings.

Image copyright CTT Image caption The Churches Conservation Trust said the problems were down to the original lead theft

The trust said replacing the damaged chancel roof will cost about £200,000 and the "semi-temporary" roof was keeping the church weatherproof while funds were raised.

Now maintenance teams were assessing what course of action to take.

A spokesman said: "This damage would not have happened if the lead had not been stolen in the first place.

"Sadly we are very used to dealing with heritage crime at other churches that we look after."

