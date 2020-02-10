Image caption A 10-year-old boy was stabbed in Belper Street on 18 January

A man has denied attempting to murder four people, including a 10-year-old boy who was stabbed in the neck.

Carlos Vinodchandra Racitalal's other alleged victims include a child who was hit by a vehicle.

Mr Racitalal, 32, of Finsbury Road, Leicester, is also accused of attacking a woman in her 30s and a man in his 70s.

All the incidents the charges relate to happened in Leicester between 2 and 18 January.

The boy who was stabbed has since been discharged from hospital.

The charges are:

Attempting to murder a child in a road traffic collision in Exploration Drive on 2 January.

Attempting to murder a woman in her 30s in Doncaster Road on 14 January.

Attempting to murder a man in his 70s in Dean Road on 16 January.

Attempting to murder a 10-year-old boy by stabbing him in Belper Street on 18 January.

Three counts of possessing a knife blade or sharp pointed article in a public place on 14, 16 and 18 January.

Mr Racitalal appeared at Leicester Crown Court, where he is due to appear again on 24 April.

He was remanded in custody.

