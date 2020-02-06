Sex abuser who intimidated witness gets 20 years

Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Sean Lawrence coerced his victims with alcohol and cocaine

A man who "brought misery to a lot of people's lives" by sexually abusing two teenagers has been jailed for 20 years.

Sean Lawrence, 51, was found guilty of sexually assaulting and raping his two victims over a 16-year period.

The paedophile and rapist was also found guilty of intimidating a witness before she gave evidence.

At Leicester Crown Court, Judge Ebraham Mooncey said the victims "had to relive the horrors they experienced early on in their lives".

During the trial, the jury heard how Lawrence, of Linford Crescent, Coalville, indecently assaulted a girl between 1998 and 2003.

The victim, who was 10 when the assaults began, wrote in a victim impact statement: "I have suffered from nightmares and flashbacks of the abuse.

"I have dreams of him coming to get me."

Jurors also heard how Lawrence slashed one of the victim's tyres on her car in June.

Another victim said she also suffered from flashbacks and had made repeated attempts to take her own life because of the experience.

The woman, who was abused between 2010 and 2014, said: "It's not my fault what happened to me and I should not be suffering."

Judge Mooncey added that the rapist coerced his victims with alcohol and cocaine.

Lawrence was given 20 years for three counts of indecent assault, three counts of rape, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of intimidation.

He was acquitted of one count of indecent assault, one count of sexual assault, and one count of rape.

