Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Police searching Paul Johnson's home found drugs and drug paraphernalia, while access to £300,000 in Bitcoin was found on his laptop

A drug dealer who used cryptocurrency to import drugs into the UK has been jailed for eight years.

Paul Johnson traded in Bitcoin to bring illegal substances into the country.

Leicestershire Police said he "ran an organised business enterprise and traded in cryptocurrency in an attempt to hide his criminal activity".

The 32-year-old, of Northampton Road, Market Harborough, pleaded guilty to supplying drugs and other offences at Leicester Crown Court last month.

Leicestershire Police said officers searching Johnson's home in December 2017 found £7,000 worth of drugs, including heroin, ketamine, LSD and MDMA tablets.

They had been delivered to three properties he was renting, then weighed and packaged in the loft of his home.

An investigation found access to the equivalent of £300,000 in Bitcoin on his laptop along with orders for drugs.

Paul Wenlock, from the force's economic crime unit, said the "knowledge and experience" of digital investigators allowed them to follow Johnson's activities and trace the Bitcoins he was using.

"This is one of a handful of cases nationally where cryptocurrency has been used in this way," he said.

"The evidence against Johnson was overwhelming and he had no choice but to admit to his crimes.

"He may not have traded drugs on the street but he knew exactly what he was doing."

A second person connected to the case was also sentenced on Wednesday to two years in prison, suspended for two years.

Lia Johnson, 28, also from Northampton Road, had admitted acquiring and possessing criminal property.

