Image copyright Hansons Image caption The diary runs from February to October 1916

A diary detailing a soldier's experience in the Battle of the Somme has been discovered in a barn.

The journal, written in pencil by Pte Arthur Edward Diggens, describes the first day of the infamous World War One battle as "something awful".

The diary will be auctioned next month after being found among a box of military items in Leicestershire.

Hansons Auctioneers said Pte Diggens survived the battle, which killed more than 20,000 British troops.

Image copyright Hansons Image caption Adrian Stevenson conducted his own research into the diary's author

The diary entry for 1 July 1916, the first day of the battle, reads: "Something awful. Never witnessed anything like it before.

"After a bombardment of a week the Germans mounted their own trenches and the infantry reckon that every German had a machine gun."

Five days later, Pte Diggens wrote: "A shell drops just a few yards in front of our billet. We were all out except three of the boys.

"One was wounded. A good job I was not on my bit as a piece of shell buried itself in my candle. Oh, you lucky devil."

The diary is due to be sold at a medals and militaria auction in Derbyshire on 20 March, with a guide price of £300 to £400.

'Delighted'

Adrian Stevenson, from Hansons, said: "The owner had no idea who any of the items related to but said his mother had been the recipient of old family heirlooms.

"It's a complete mystery how this Somme diary ended up in the Midlands, particularly as Arthur was born in London."

The diary comes to an abrupt end in October 1916 and Hansons feared this was due to Pte Diggens dying.

However, research found it was actually because he was sent a new diary to write in.

"Not only did he survive the First World War, he returned to his loved ones in England and became a husband and father," Mr Stevenson said.

"I'm always delighted when finds like this come in. They provide us with an opportunity to look back at important moments in history and celebrate the stories of long-forgotten servicemen."

