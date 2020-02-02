Image caption Albert Evans' granddaughter said it had taken a lot of persuasion to get him to accept the medal

A D-Day veteran has been awarded France's highest honour, the Legion d'Honneur.

Albert Evans, 98, from Leicestershire, landed at Pegasus Bridge in a Horsa glider in 1944 as part of the fifth Airborne Division.

Remembering the war, he said: "All your mates who were standing by your side one minute were gone the next."

His granddaughter, Lisa Meakin, said it had taken a lot of persuasion to get him to accept the medal.

She said: "He has always said 'I am not a hero. The heroes didn't come back'."

The World War Two veteran was saluted by the Royal British Legion and the Parachute Association at a ceremony to honour his bravery.

Image caption Ms Meakin said her grandfather was accepting the medal on behalf of those who lost their lives in the war

Mr Evans received the Legion D'Honneur at his care home in Loughborough from the French vice consul.

He said his thoughts would always be with those whose did not return from World War Two.

"One minute we were blown up and the next minute you've lost your mates.

"They're gone and I'm here. It just doesn't add up to me.

"A lot of them were laid at your side. It was horrific," he said.

Image caption Mr Evans found the ceremony emotional

Ms Meakin said: "As a family, we are immensely proud of him. It has taken a lot of persuasion to get him to accept this medal.

"It's been over several years, lots of different people asking him.

"The persuasion was 'well if that's how you really feel, accept it on their behalf'."

Image caption Ms Meakin said their family were "extremely proud" of their grandfather

She added it was "very hard to hear" about her grandfather's time in the war.

"It makes you feel quite emotional that that's what he and many others went through, and that's what they did to liberate France and ultimately the rest of Europe," she said.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.