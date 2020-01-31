Image caption Zi Zeng said she and her family were glued to social media for updates

A Chinese student at Loughborough University is worried about missing lectures after getting stranded in Wuhan due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Zi Zeng, who also works as an interpreter for Nottingham City Council, had returned to her home city to celebrate Chinese New Year.

Now she is unable to leave due to strict travel restrictions aimed at stopping the virus spreading.

The 33-year-old is staying with her parents until restrictions are lifted.

Zi Zeng was midway through a one-year master's psychology course when she returned to China earlier this month.

She said she and her family had been confined to their home for more than a week.

"In the first few days we were very anxious, but now we feel more peaceful," she said.

"We're a big city but it's very quiet, with very few people outside."

A repatriation flight carrying 83 Britons who were trapped in Wuhan arrived back in the UK earlier, but Zi Zeng did not qualify for carriage as she is Chinese.

She said she would miss "a lot of lectures and workshops" but had been able to complete some of her work online.

She said she did not know when she would be able to return to the UK, but was optimistic it might happen by mid-February.

Although she did not know anyone who had contracted the virus, she understood the caution showed by authorities.

She said: "I do worry a bit about family members but you need to be optimistic.

"You just have to keep yourself safe and wear your face mask."

