Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Howard Staff was attacked during a burglary at his home

A man has been charged with manslaughter and burglary following the death of a 66-year-old man.

Howard Staff died the day after he was attacked during a burglary at his home in Gibson Close in Wigston, Leicestershire, on 13 January.

Jack Tebbutt, 19, of Central Avenue in Wigston, has been charged with his manslaughter and burglary.

A 17-year-old girl, of Leicester, has also been charged with assisting an offender.

Mr Tebbutt and the teenage girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are due to appear at Leicester Magistrates' Court later.

Four men arrested on suspicion of murder have been released under investigation.

Two 15-year-old boys, who were both arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and robbery, have also been released under investigation.

Mr Staff's family described him as a "gentle man" who was no threat to anyone.

Image caption Mr Staff was attacked at his home in Gibson Close

