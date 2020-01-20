Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Police have released a CCTV image of a man they are "extremely keen to speak to"

A 10-year-old boy was "stabbed in the neck while his mum parked her car", an eyewitness said.

The child was attacked by a man in Belper Street, Leicester, on Saturday afternoon.

Police are now linking the stabbing with two other attacks in the same area just days beforehand.

Detectives have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak to and warned people to call 999 "immediately" if they see him.

Image caption Police are appealing for witnesses

On 14 January, a woman in her 30s felt something at the back of her head as she walked with her children in Doncaster Road at about 19:15 GMT.

She turned to see a man with a knife running away.

She was taken to hospital and treated for a cut to the back of her head.

Two days later, a man in his 70s was found with wounds to his head and hands in Dean Road and was taken to hospital.

Both have since been discharged.

'People are scared'

At about 17:20 on Saturday a 10-year-old was stabbed.

Eyewitness Vijay Khuti said he was first on the scene after hearing shouts outside his home.

He went out to find a woman in the middle of the road, screaming "my boy is hurt".

Image caption Eyewitness Vijay Khuti said at first he thought it was a car accident

He said, while pressure was put to his neck wound, the boy told him a man had approached from behind and stabbed him in the neck while he waited for his mum to park.

Police would not confirm where the boy was stabbed but said he remains in hospital in a stable condition.

The boy's mother was not injured.

Mr Khuti told the BBC: "People are scared to get out their front door, they can't believe anything like this could happen.

"At the time I thought the boy was 13 but I later learned he was 10, that's shocking."

Image caption People living in the area told BBC Radio Leicester what happened was "shocking" and "disgusting"

Police believe the attacks may be linked. Det Insp Tim Lindley said: "These are serious incidents and we have a team of dedicated officers and staff carrying out full enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

"In light of these incidents, I would ask that people do remain aware and vigilant."

