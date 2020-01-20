Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Howard Staff - pictured 25 years ago - was described as a "gentle man"

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested over burglary and robbery offences as police carry out a murder inquiry.

Howard Staff, 66, died the day after he was attacked during a burglary at his home in Gibson Close, Wigston, on 13 January.

Police said they arrested the teen, who is from Leicester, on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary and robbery.

They have already arrested six other people aged between 17 and 21.

A 19-year-old man remains in custody on suspicion of murder and burglary.

A 17-year-old girl is also still in custody after she was arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Four other men, arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released under investigation.

Image caption Mr Staff was attacked at his home in Gibson Close, Wigston

A man had entered Mr Staff's home at around 15:45 GMT on Monday before leaving with a small amount of money in a plastic takeaway box, police said.

He left the address heading along Kings Drive, towards Aylestone Lane.

Mr Staff's brother was also injured in the attack.

Officers said they "very much believe there are people within the community who know what happened" and urged them to come forward.

