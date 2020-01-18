Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Howard Staff - pictured 25 years ago - was described as a "gentle man"

A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Leicester on suspicion of murder and burglary.

Howard Staff, 66, was taken to hospital after a burglary at his home in Gibson Close, Wigston, on Monday, but died the following day.

Four men - aged between 19 and 21 - were arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday and later released under investigation.

A £10,000 reward was offered for information on the suspected murder.

Image caption Howard Staff was attacked at his home in Gibson Close, Wigston

Mr Staff was described by police as a "gentle man".

His brother was also injured in the attack.

Leicestershire Police said a man had entered Mr Staff's home at around 15:45 GMT on Monday before leaving with a small amount of money in a plastic takeaway box.

He left the address heading along Kings Drive, towards Aylestone Lane.

