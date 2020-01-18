Howard Staff: Fifth arrest in burglar and murder investigation
A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Leicester on suspicion of murder and burglary.
Howard Staff, 66, was taken to hospital after a burglary at his home in Gibson Close, Wigston, on Monday, but died the following day.
Four men - aged between 19 and 21 - were arrested on suspicion of murder on Wednesday and later released under investigation.
A £10,000 reward was offered for information on the suspected murder.
Mr Staff was described by police as a "gentle man".
His brother was also injured in the attack.
Leicestershire Police said a man had entered Mr Staff's home at around 15:45 GMT on Monday before leaving with a small amount of money in a plastic takeaway box.
He left the address heading along Kings Drive, towards Aylestone Lane.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.