Four men arrested on suspicion of murdering a man in his own home have been released under investigation.

Howard Staff, 66, was attacked in Gibson Close, Wigston, in Leicestershire, on Monday.

Police said they suspected the victim did not know his attacker. Mr Staff suffered chest injuries and later died.

The men - two aged 20, one aged 21 and one aged 19 - were arrested on Wednesday but released on Thursday. Police said inquiries were ongoing.

A second man who was injured in the attack has since been discharged from hospital.

