Image copyright RSPCA Image caption Noel the cat was left at a house after his owner had died

A cat has been rescued after it was trapped in a house for about three weeks following the death of its owner.

The RSPCA said it was unaware of Noel's existence when an inspector first visited the house in Ashby-de-la-Zouch, Leicestershire, in November.

Two cats, called Sandy and Peach, were rescued but Noel was unintentionally left behind.

A neighbour called the animal charity after spotting another cat inside the empty house about three weeks later.

"Poor Noel had been alone in the property for almost a month," the RSPCA said.

"Luckily he was quick-thinking and had helped himself to bags of food, which were found torn apart."

The cat was "incredibly scared and traumatised" following its rescue said the charity.

It is now been reunited with Sandy and Peach at the RSPCA's Hillfield Animal Home, in Burton upon Trent.

The charity said he has been taking comfort in having them back with him and hope someone can adopt all three cats to avoid splitting them up again.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.