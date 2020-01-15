Image copyright PA Media Image caption Keith Vaz was suspended from the Commons for six months following a parliamentary investigation

A former MP who is being investigated by a parliamentary watchdog has been elected as the boss of his former local constituency.

Keith Vaz stood down as Leicester East MP after 32 years following his six-month suspension from the Commons.

He was suspended after allegations he "expressed willingness" to purchase cocaine for male prostitutes.

On Tuesday, Mr Vaz was voted in as the new chairman of the constituency Labour party (CLP) in Leicester East.

The current MP for Leicester East, Claudia Webbe, was not at the meeting.

The previous chairman of the CLP, John Thomas, resigned in November, criticising Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn in a letter and calling him a "clown".

Image copyright Leicester City Council Image caption Former chairman, John Thomas, resigned after he felt leader Jeremy Corbyn had turned Labour "into a laughing stock"

Reacting to the vote, Conservative MP for North West Leicestershire, Andrew Bridgen, said it was an "extremely disappointing" decision.

"Keith Vaz has been a malign influence on local and national politics for far too long," he said.

"It is extremely disappointing that the Labour Party think he is a suitable person to chair the Leicester East association."

Keith Vaz has been contacted for a comment.

