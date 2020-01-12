Image copyright Leicester Media Online Image caption The woman was hit outside the Leicester General Hospital

A woman has died after she was hit by a minibus taxi near Leicester General Hospital.

She was struck in Coleman Road, Evington, at about 04:10 GMT on Saturday and taken to Nottingham's Queen's Medical Centre, where she died.

A 62-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and released under investigation.

Leicestershire Police recovered a Vauxhall Vivaro and inquiries continue.

