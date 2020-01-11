Image copyright Google Image caption The attack happened in Newton Lane on Friday night

A motorcyclist has lost the sight in one eye after an egg was thrown at his face from a passing car.

The man had his helmet visor up as he travelled on Newton Lane, Wigston, Leicestershire, when the egg hit him in the face, at about 23:15 on Friday.

The 31-year-old had emergency surgery but the sight in his eye could not be saved, Leicestershire Police said.

The force said there were reports of eggs being thrown in Welland Park Road, Market Harborough, shortly afterwards.

Det Cons Jack Thomas said: "I appreciate [egg throwing] is not something you would necessarily think to report to the police, but this incident where this victim has lost his sight shows that it can be very serious.

"We need to find the car and the people responsible as soon as possible."

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk