Image caption Bomb disposal experts cordoned off part of Newbold Coleorton, Leicestershire in September last year

A man has admitted multiple explosives and ammunition offences after part of a Leicestershire village was cordoned off by bomb disposal experts.

Matthew Montanow, 29, was arrested in Newbold Coleorton on 12 September.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of possessing explosive substances, two counts of making explosive substances, and four of possessing prohibited ammunition at Leicester Crown Court.

Montanow, of Vicarage Close in the village, will be sentenced on 3 April.

Police said in September they did not believe the incident was terror-related.

