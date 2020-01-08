Image copyright NEMM.co.uk Image caption The bones were discovered on a building site in Melton Mowbray

Human bones found on a building site have been found to date back to the 7th Century.

Police were called and construction was stopped when the remains were discovered off Scalford Road in Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, in October.

A forensic examination was carried out to determine how long the bones had been in the ground.

Carbon dating has dated them to 635 to 685 AD. They have now been handed over to an archaeology firm.

The bones were found at a site during the construction of a new retirement village.

Leicestershire Police said the bones are being passed to Cotswold Archaeology Ltd "for further research to be carried out into the finding".

Det Insp Tim Lindley said: "This has been a lengthy process to establish the facts."

Image caption The bones have now been handed over to an archaeology company

