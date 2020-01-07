Image caption Rutland County Council's planning committee is to decide on the fast food chain's application on 14 January

Plans for a drive-through McDonald's restaurant in England's only county without the golden arches are set to be given the go-ahead.

Officers have recommended proposals for the restaurant on the outskirts of Oakham, in Rutland, are approved by councillors.

A planning committee is meeting on 14 January to decide on the application.

McDonald's says the restaurant will create 35 full-time and 30 part-time jobs.

Rutland County Council has so far received 23 representations of support and 55 objections for the restaurant off Lands End Way.

Some residents fear the fast-food restaurant will adversely affect the character of the country's smallest county.

Robert Kent, who lives in Oakham, has registered an objection to the application.

He said: "I think in an area of outstanding natural beauty and a traditional market town, adopting the banality of the golden arches would be a sad day."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The county is renowned for a number of traditions and landmarks, including Rutland Water

There is also concern about litter the restaurant might create.

Resident Stewart MacDonald said: "I'm against this proposal as a McDonald's restaurant will bring with it a significant litter problem in the surrounding area including around Rutland Water.

"While McDonald's will undoubtedly keep their site clear, they will not clear their discarded packaging from Oakham."

Lisa Shaw is one of many who have given their seal of approval to the restaurant, saying she could "only see this as a positive addition".

She said: "Oakham needs all the help it can get for youth employment and McDonald's would provide that.

"I don't believe there would be an increase of litter issue or anti-social behaviour issues."

McDonald's has previously said it understands the "historic nature" of Oakham town centre.

"We believe locating the restaurant on the outskirts of town, near the A606, is the most beneficial and appropriate location," a spokesman said.

