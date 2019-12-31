Image copyright Alana Gask Image caption Philip Mansfield said the fire on Christmas Day had "destroyed everything" in his family's house

A family has been left devastated after a fire on Christmas Day wrecked their house and killed their two dogs.

Philip Mansfield and Alana Gask were woken up by their son in Deane Street, Loughborough, at 04:00 GMT.

The family-of-five and a six-month-old foster baby escaped, but dogs Mac and Sid died.

Mr Mansfield, 35, said the family was staying with relatives and had been "overwhelmed" by donations from an online fundraiser.

He said his son Seth "came to me at about four o'clock and said, 'someone's downstairs'".

"At the time I thought I could hear someone breaking the windows to get to the presents."

When Mr Mansfield went downstairs, he discovered the fire in the living room and the family was able to escape.

Mr Mansfield said Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service told them the blaze could have been due to a "heat exchange" between the log burner in the property and Christmas decorations.

Firefighters were unable to save the dogs in the kitchen.

"It was tragic, we're really missing them," Mr Mansfield said.

"It's just devastating. It was like having two extra kids in the house."

The family is staying with Alana's parents.

"We only moved into the house in April, so it would've been our first Christmas there," he said.

"It feels like we've lost everything."

Friends, neighbours and people online have donated £2,912 to a fund set up on the family's behalf.

Ms Gask, 33, said: "It's brilliant. I can't thank them enough. I wish we could thank every single person individually."

