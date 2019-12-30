Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Leicestershire Police had to close Bourne Road

A man has died after the car he was driving left the road and crashed.

It happened on the A6121 Bourne Road, near Essendine in Rutland, at about 15:30 on Sunday.

The driver, who was in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been driving a Citroen C5 estate and was travelling south when it left the road.

Nobody else was in the car at the time. Bourne Road has since reopened following a police investigation.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.