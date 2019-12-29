Fire crews battle Leicester industrial estate blaze
- 29 December 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters have been tackling a blaze on an industrial estate in Leicester.
Crews were called to a building used to store and sell fabrics on the site in Wenlock Way at about 11:20 GMT.
Police have closed the surrounding roads and are warning people to avoid the area and close their windows and doors.
Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the roof, which is on fire, contains asbestos.
Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.