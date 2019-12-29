Image copyright Leicester Media Image caption Firefighters are warning people to keep their doors and windows closed

Firefighters have been tackling a blaze on an industrial estate in Leicester.

Crews were called to a building used to store and sell fabrics on the site in Wenlock Way at about 11:20 GMT.

Police have closed the surrounding roads and are warning people to avoid the area and close their windows and doors.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service said the roof, which is on fire, contains asbestos.

Image copyright Leicester Media Image caption Crews were called to the scene at 11:20 GMT

