A man was stabbed to death by a workmate in an argument as they carried out a home refurbishment.

Sukhwinder Singh died in hospital after being attacked by Sulkahan Singh at a house in Belgrave, Leicester, in July.

Singh fled the scene in Penrith Avenue but was arrested at a nearby property about two hours later after other workers told police what had happened.

The 39-year-old was found guilty of murder at Leicester Crown Court. He is due to be sentenced later.

Singh, of Constance Road, Leicester, was also convicted of possessing a bladed article in a public place.

Det Ch Insp Tony Yarwood, said: "This began as a relatively minor argument, but all of a sudden it spun out of control and - tragically - resulted in a man losing his life."

In a statement, the victim's family said: "There are so many questions that we have asked one another since Sukhwinder's death.

"Why did this happen? Did he know it was going to happen? Did he have the chance to defend himself?

"But we know the hurt we are feeling will never go away."

