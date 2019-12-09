Image copyright Leicestershire Police Image caption Ryan Moran, who was injured himself in the crash, said he felt "sorry for the loss he has caused"

A man has been jailed for killing two of his close friends in a car crash and seriously injuring a third.

Ryan Moran, 26, had been "unfit through drink" when the crash happened on Soar Valley Way, Leicester in November last year, Leicester Crown Court heard.

Laura Cramp, 25, who had recently become a mother, and Kye Cunningham, 30, died at the scene.

The judge called the accident "terrible and avoidable" and sentenced Moran to seven and a half years in prison.

Moran, of Middleton Street, Leicester, had previously admitted two charges of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The court saw CCTV footage of him driving his black BMW X5 through a red light after leaving a Leicester pub.

'Stank of alcohol'

Neil Bannister, prosecuting, said Moran was speeding at 59mph in a 40mph zone and then "lost control", crashing through a central reservation barrier.

"All four passengers of the car had been thrown from the vehicle and Laura and Kye are likely to have been killed instantly," he added.

He told the court all occupants had known each other since they were teenagers.

The car landed upside down on a path by the River Soar, which ran below the road.

"A witness heard splashing and shouting and saw the defendant in the river and he was pulled out," Mr Bannister said.

"He immediately stank of what the witness described as a strong smell of alcohol."

Image caption The court heard the occupants of Moran's car were not wearing seatbelts and were thrown from the vehicle when it crashed

Mr Bannister said the third passenger, Jordan Stafford, suffered a bleed on the brain, broken ribs and a deflated lung - for which he was still receiving treatment.

A statement read from Ms Cramp's father, Michael, said: "This has left us with broken hearts and our lives will forever be duller without her."

Mr Stafford, her boyfriend, said his life had "completely changed" and he was now raising their 16-month-old daughter.

"We were planning our future together, and all that has been taken away," his statement read.

Judge Nicholas Dean said Moran's driving was "clearly impaired by drink" which affected his judgement and had "terrible consequences".

