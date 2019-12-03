Image caption Rowlatts Mead Primary Academy is being deep cleaned to prevent the virus spreading further

More than 120 primary school pupils have fallen ill in a suspected norovirus outbreak.

Rowlatts Mead Primary Academy in Leicester said students have been absent with sickness, vomiting, and flu-like symptoms.

The school will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday while the building is deep cleaned.

Public Health England said the illness was suspected to be norovirus, although flu has not been ruled out.

The school said in a statement on its website: "Due to the outbreak of a virus across the school that has resulted in over 120 pupils being absent with sickness and vomiting, we have taken the decision to close the school for two days to do a full and deep clean of the entire building.

"This way we hope to stop the spread of the virus any further and protect the children/staff currently still unaffected."

