Image copyright Facebook Image caption David Stokes and his sons Adam and Matthew were found dead on 2 November 2016

The father of a man found dead with his two sons said the outcome could have been different if he was able to talk to him during a police stand-off.

The bodies of Adam and Matthew Stokes were discovered under a duvet in a bed at their home in Welwyn Road, Hinckley, Leicestershire, on 2 November 2016.

David Stokes, 43, was also found dead in the house from a single stab wound.

Phil Stokes told an inquest police should have told them about the incident "much earlier".

Rutland and North West Leicestershire Coroner's Court had previously heard Mr Stokes had locked his estranged wife Sally Stokes in the house hours before the bodies were discovered, sparking a stand-off with police.

David's father Phil Stokes said he and wife Susan were called by police at about 01:00 to ask if they knew where the children were.

They were not asked to go to the house but went anyway, the inquest heard, and they saw Sally run out the house after 02:00.

They were asked to go home, and when police visited their house about 05:30 they then learned their Mr Stokes, 11-year-old Adam and five-year-old Matthew had died.

The boys were found dead under a quilt in the same bed and holding hands.

In a statement read out in court, Phil Stokes said he felt the outcome may have been different if he was allowed to talk to his son during police negotiations with him.

"I feel we should have been informed about the incident much earlier and should have been allowed to speak to David."

Image copyright Stokes family Image caption Matthew Stokes, five, and his 11-year-old brother Adam were found dead at their home in Hinckley

Richard Stokes, Mr Stokes' brother, told the inquest he had a meeting with Mrs Stokes and his brother on the evening of 1 November about David.

He said it was the "first time I felt David may have needed some support from a mental heath point of view", but until then he had no concerns.

"All I can do is apologise to Sally," he said.

"I'm so sorry we could not have been there when you needed us most."

James Stokes, the youngest brother of Mr Stokes, told the court he was "very close to David".

"It has devastated us as a family," he said.

"It's really so sad."

The inquest continues.

