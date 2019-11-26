Image copyright Stokes family Image caption Matthew Stokes and his brother Adam were found dead at their home in Hinckley

A father asked his sons "for a cuddle" in a video recorded just hours before they were found dead, an inquest heard.

The bodies of Adam and Matthew Stokes were discovered under a duvet in a bed at their home on Welwyn Road, Hinckley, Leicestershire, on 2 November 2016.

Their father David Stokes, 43, was also found dead in the house from a single stab wound.

Rutland & North Leicestershire Coroner's Court heard toxicology tests on the three bodies were inconclusive.

The court has heard the medical cause of death for both boys - who were aged 11 and five at the time of their deaths - has been given as "unascertained" but a pathologist said it could have been a result of drowning or pressure to the neck.

Hours before the bodies were discovered Mr Stokes had locked his estranged wife Sally Stokes in the house sparking a stand-off with police, the hearing had been told.

Image copyright Facebook Image caption David Stokes and his sons Adam and Matthew were found dead on 2 November 2016

Giving evidence on Tuesday, Ch Supt Martin Ball told of a video recording, taken about 19:00 GMT on 1 November, which was the last time the boys were known to be alive.

He said in the video "David asked for a cuddle".

Mr Ball said when officers searched the house a number of items including cable ties, brown tape, a spray can of solvent, three medical masks, tissues in a plastic bag which smelled of solvent, and a suspected suicide note were found.

Mr Ball, who was head of professional standards at the force at the time, was also questioned about the police operation.

Leicestershire Police had initially referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, then known as the Independent Police Complaints Commission, but the watchdog decided the force should investigate its own response.

He said the inquiry found no misconduct but identified personal and organisational learning opportunities.

When asked if he thought anything could have been done differently, Mr Ball said: "I don't believe there's anything that I would have done differently to the commanders on that night."

The inquest continues.

