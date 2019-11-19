Image copyright Teresa Aldred Image caption Nala was reunited with the family two days after the burglary

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of burglary after a 10-week-old husky was stolen from its owners.

The puppy, called Nala, was taken when masked men broke into a home on Mortoft Road, Leicester, on 12 November.

It was found by a member of the public following a newspaper advert and reunited with the family two days after being taken.

The arrested males - aged 16, 19 and 21, and all from Northamptonshire - remain in custody.

A man who was in the property with his newborn daughter at the time of the burglary suffered cuts to his limbs and facial injuries.

Leicestershire Police said its inquiries were "ongoing".

Image copyright Teresa Aldred Image caption The family said Nala meant "the world" to them

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk.