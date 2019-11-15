Image copyright Teresa Aldred Image caption The husky puppy, named Nala, has been described as a "much-loved family member"

A 10-week-old puppy stolen during a violent burglary has been found safe after someone offered it for sale.

Five men - some thought to have been carrying knives - broke into a home on Mortoft Road, Leicester, just before 01:30 GMT on Tuesday.

They attacked and kicked a man inside the flat, leaving him with cuts to his limbs and facial injuries.

The husky was found by a member of the public who suspected a dog offered in a newspaper advert was the missing pet.

The dog, named Nala, has been reunited with the family. No arrests have been made.

The injured man's partner was also at home at the time, along with their newborn daughter.

The burglars also stole a PlayStation and two controllers, and an iPhone.

Relative Teresa Aldred said the puppy was found on Thursday.

A man who had heard about missing Nala responded to the advert for a husky puppy.

He set up a meeting with the seller in a street in Corby, said Ms Aldred.

The seller was carrying Nala and became "abusive" when he was confronted. He left the dog and walked off.

Ms Aldred said the family were "overjoyed", by Nala's return.

Image copyright Teresa Aldred Image caption The puppy "means the world" to the family

Four of the burglars have been described as white men wearing dark clothing and balaclavas. The fifth was described as a black man, about 5ft 5in tall, who was wearing black clothes including a black, hooded jacket. He had a moustache.

Leicestershire Police are appealing to anyone with any information to make contact with them.

